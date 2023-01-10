Suicide bomber detonates device near Turkish Interior Ministry building

ANKARA: An explosion has occurred near the Turkish Interior Ministry building in the Kizilay district in the centre of Ankara. Presidential security personnel have arrived at the scene, Sputnik quoted CNN Turk reports on Sunday.

The blast has injured one person, the report reads, adding that roads around the area were closed.

The reasons for the explosion are being clarified.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said there had been an attempted terrorist attack near the ministry building in the centre of Ankara.

“At 9.30 am (0630 GMT), two terrorists in a car in front of the entrance gate of the Interior Ministry’s General Directorate of Security carried out an explosion. One of the terrorists detonated himself, the second was neutralised,“ Yerlikaya said.

Two police officers were slightly injured in the firefight with the terrorists, he added. - Bernama