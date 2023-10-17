Survey: Disapproval rating of Japanese cabinet hits 11-year high

TOKYO: As many as 60 per cent of Japanese are discontent with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, the highest level for any cabinet since 2012 when the Liberal Democratic Party returned to power, a poll by the Asahi Shimbun showed on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

The support rate for Kishida’s Cabinet slipped to a new all-time low of 29 per cent from 31 per cent in December 2022.

Over two-thirds (69 per cent) of respondents said they did not have high hopes for the government’s economic package which is about to be unveiled in October.

The survey was conducted from October 14 to 15 through random telephone interviews with 1,069 people.-Bernama