Suspected case of bubonic plague reported in West Mongolia

ULAN BATOR: A suspected case of bubonic plague has been reported in the western Mongolian province of Zavkhan, the country’s National Centre for Zoonotic Diseases (NCZD) said Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

A 40-year-old woman from Yaruu soum (administrative sub-division) of the province has recently eaten a dead marmot, the NCZD said, adding that a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is being conducted to confirm the diagnosis.

The woman and at least 15 people in close contact with her have been isolated, the centre said.

On Aug 8, a case of bubonic plague was confirmed in the national capital Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of the country’s 3.4 million people.

On Sept 1, a death from bubonic plague was confirmed in the western province of Govi-Altai.

Seventeen out of 21 Mongolian provinces are at risk of bubonic plague infection, said the NCZD.

Bubonic plague, a bacterial disease spread mostly by fleas on wild rodents and other animals, can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organisation.-Bernama