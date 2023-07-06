Suspected cholera cases in Zimbabwe surpass 2,000

HARARE: Suspected cholera cases in Zimbabwe has surpassed 2,000 with 15 deaths so far since the epidemic broke out in February, a minister said on Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

Amid increasing cases, the government called for a multi-sectoral approach and comprehensive cholera response to curb the disease, Jenfan Muswere, acting minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said at a post-cabinet media briefing.

“Zimbabwe has so far recorded 2,076 cases, with 1,942 recoveries and 15 deaths. All 10 provinces have reported cholera suspected cases,“ Muswere said.

He said Harare, the country’s capital, was among the three provinces that have contributed a combined 83 per cent of the country’s cases to date. The other two are Manicaland and Matabeleland South Provinces.

Muswere said in light of the continued rise in cases, the Cabinet has resolved that a multi-sectoral approach to responding to the outbreak be continued with a focus on addressing water and sanitation, and for the timely release of funds to fight the epidemic. - Bernama