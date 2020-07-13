Suspected French paedophile in Indonesia believed to have committed suicide

JAKARTA: A Frenchman suspected of committing sexual crimes against more than 300 children in Indonesia, has died after he was believed to have committed suicide while in police custody here.

Francois Abello Camille, 65, was arrested last month, and police had found hundreds of videos of his sexual exploits with children aged 10 to 17 on his laptop.

Jakarta police public relations chief Yusri Yunus said the suspect was found hanging by a wire in the police lockup on Thursday (July 9).

“The suspect was then sent to the Kramat Jati Hospital in East Jakarta, and after a few days of treatment, the suspect was confirmed dead at 8pm yesterday (Sunday),“ he said in a statement here.

Based on a previous statement from the police, the suspect was arrested while he was with two minors in a hotel room in Jakarta last month.

Initial investigations by the police revealed that the suspect was believed to have committed sexual crimes against 305 minors in Indonesia. - Bernama