Swedish capital to ban diesel and petrol engines in city centre

STOCKHOLM: Cars with petrol or diesel engines will be banned from a significant portion of the centre of Stockholm from December 31, 2024, reported dpa news agency.

The Swedish news agency TT and Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported on Tuesday that the city administration has agreed to implement the ban in 20 inner-city neighbourhoods.

The aim is to create an environment with better air and noise levels, transport councillor Lars Strömgren told SVT.

The so-called class 3 environment zone will be introduced in an area delineated by the four main roads surrounding Stockholm’s centre, Kungsgatan, Birger Jarlsgatan, Hamngatan, and Sveavägen.

Within this zone, only electric cars and low-emission gas vehicles will be allowed. There will be isolated exceptions, for example for care and security services, police, and ambulances. Motorcycles and mopeds are also exempt.

It is the first time that this zone classification has been introduced in Sweden.

In comments to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet Nike Örbrink of the conservative Christian Democrats (KDU) criticised the plan, saying it would be harmful to business and the hospitality industry and would be a waste of police resources. -Bernama