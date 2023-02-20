Swedish inflation in double digits as food prices soar

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's price increases tempered slightly in January but inflation remained in the double digits at 11.7 percent as food prices continued to soar despite lower energy costs.

The consumer price index (CPI) came down from a three-decade record high of 12.3 percent in December, Statistics Sweden said.

“Electricity prices decreased by 27.4 percent in the last month which also contributed to an easing in the inflation rate from December to January,“ Sofie Ohman at Statistics Sweden said.

At the same time, food prices were up 20.4 percent compared to a year earlier, while increased interest rates for household mortgages contributed 2.5 percentage points to the annual inflation rate.

Sweden's inflation adjusted for fixed interest rates (CPIF) -- the figure used by Sweden's central bank to guide monetary policy -- was 9.3 percent in January, down from 10.2 in December.

In a bid to counter soaring inflation, the Scandinavian country's central bank has sharply hiked its key interest rate in recent months, from zero in April 2022 to 3.0 percent currently, and it has signalled more increases are on the way.

Inflation has soared worldwide in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, prompting central banks to hike interest rates.