STOCKHOLM: A Swedish soldier was killed in the country’s north during a joint international military exercise when he was run over by a battle tank, the Swedish armed forces said Monday.

The military said a “serious accident” occurred in the early hours of Monday outside the town of Overkalix.

“One person is confirmed dead after being hit by a Combat Vehicle 90. No other people injured,“ the armed forces said in a statement.

Some 10,000 soldiers from Sweden, Finland, Norway, the US and Britain are taking part in the Northern Wind exercises March 18-27, aimed at training in the cold winter climate. — AFP