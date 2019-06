GENEVA: Switzerland is bracing for a massive strike on Friday, as women plan to walk out to demand equal pay for female and male workers.

Hundreds of thousands of women took part in the previous such strike in 1991.

Protest events are scheduled in towns and cities across the country on Friday, as unions plan to strike for mandatory wage comparisons between women and men, as well as shorter weekly working hours to make time for childcare.

Female farmers have announced that they will voice their demands for better pension plans.

Swiss women earned an average gross monthly salary of 6,491 Swiss francs (RM 27,225) in 2016, 18.3% less than men, according to the most recent official statistics.

Some companies and public authorities are supporting the movement by giving women time off to take part in the protests. — Bernama