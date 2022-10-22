Syria intercepts Israeli strikes

DAMASCUS: Syria intercepted Israeli missiles over the capital Damascus Friday, the defence ministry said, the first such attack in more than a month.

“The Israeli enemy carried out air strikes from the northeastern direction of Lake Tiberias, targeting some points near Damascus,“ sais a ministry statement, adding that it had intercepted most missiles.

Earlier in the evening Syria's official news agency SANA said that Syrian air defences had intercepted Israeli missiles over Damascus and the southern region.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes targeted Syrian military sites near Damascus International Airport and in the southern countryside of Damascus.

An Israeli strike around the capital Damascus killed five soldiers in September.

In June, Israeli airstrikes put Damascus airport out of service for nearly two weeks.

Israeli airstrikes have targeted Aleppo airport in August and September.

Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbour, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds.

It says its air campaign is necessary to stop arch-foe Iran gaining a foothold on its doorstep. - AFP