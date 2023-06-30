Syrian refugee refuses to return home, wants to build better life elsewhere

AARSAL, (Lebanon): “My house was destroyed, there is nothing left,” says Nada Housiki, 30, a mother of four who is one of the thousands of Syrians taking refuge at al-Malaab camp, which is located in the mountains in northern Lebanon.

“It is impossible to return to my village in al-Qusayr, Syria. I hope we can go to another country for a better life, especially for the future of my children,” she told Bernama when met at her tent during a programme to distribute Aidiladha sacrificial meat contributed by Malaysians held by Aman Palestin (AP).

The tent only consists of a tiny space to prepare food and another that functions as a ‘living room’ that can only fit seven people at a time.

She said she only had two kg of rice, a loaf of bread and some biscuits to last her family for several days.

Nada and her children were forced to leave their homes due to the civil war that has decimated the country for more than ten years.

Nada has been raising her children, aged between eight and 13 years old on her own after her husband was killed in a bombing eight years ago.

“As a refugee, I face many difficulties, especially insufficient money, social problems and food,” she said, adding that many times she would cry thinking about their fate and when she could not provide food for her family.

Asked how she deals with the challenges, Nada said, “I remain patient, I cannot lose heart for the sake of my children, besides praying to God to give me strength to go through this test,“ she said.

Nada’s main income is from working as a picker at a fruit farm belonging to the people of Lebanon.

Wafa Ali, 52, who has no source of income is left to raise her two grandchildren on her own after they were separated from her son six years ago while leaving Syria.

“One time when the Syrian government made an offer for its people to return, my son went back to find me and his children, but could not find us until the Syrian government closed the border again,“ she said, adding she is currently keeping contact with her son via phone.

Meanwhile, the head of the programme in Lebanon, Mohd Salmi Mohamed said he had been informed by the Union of Relief and Development Associations (URDA), the coordinator of the sacrificial rites in Lebanon, AP is the only Malaysian non-governmental organisation taking part in the initiative this year.

Mohd Salmi said a total of 58 cows have been sacrificed so far and 14,700 Syrian refugees (in northern Lebanon) and Palestinian refugees (in southern Lebanon) have benefitted from the programme.

“Although the number of Malaysians participating in the sacrificial rites in Lebanon this year was reduced to almost half the number that took part last year, the aid mission for the distribution of sacrificial meat is still carried out because of the trust entrusted upon us which also shows that the support of Malaysians is always with Palestine and Syria,“ he added. -Bernama