Taiwan: Bird owner ordered to pay US$91,350 to doctor injured by pet

TAIPEI: A man in Tainan, Taiwan has been ordered to pay NT$3.04 million (US$91,350) in damages to a doctor for injuries caused by his pet macaw in a case dating back to 2020.

The man surnamed Huang was ordered to compensate the doctor identified as Lin for his financial losses over half a year when he was unable to practice due to the injuries caused by the macaw, the Tainan District Court said in a ruling issued on Dec 30, 2022, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

The doctor suffered a hip joint dislocation and an acetabulum bone fracture on his right hip on the evening of July 13, 2020, when he was “attacked” by the macaw while jogging on an access road in Gueiren District after Huang released the bird to soar into the sky without taking any precautions.

Lin was scared by the bird and fell to the ground when the macaw suddenly approached him from behind and scratched his back head.

Although Huang immediately called an ambulance to take Lin to a hospital, Lin had to undergo one week of treatment and then had to rest at home for more than half a year and be looked after by a care provider.

Lin sued Huang for NT$3.68 million in compensation for his financial losses, including the loss of his NT$220,000 monthly salary during his home recuperation, medical expenses and caregiver fees, according to the ruling.

The court later lowered the amount to NT$3.04 million, a ruling which can be appealed.

In addition, Huang was sentenced by the Tainan District Court to a two-month jail term on the charge of causing unintentional injuries. - Bernama