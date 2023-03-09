Taiwan issues sea, land warning due to Typhoon Haikui

MOSCOW: Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Sunday issued a sea and land warning in connection with the approaching Typhoon Haikui, the 11th of the season, which is expected to land on the southeastern coast of the island this evening, reported Sputnik.

As of 0515 GMT, the typhoon was moving westwards at a pace of 14 km per hour (8.9 miles per hour) with gusts of up to 55 m per second (118.55 miles per hour), according to CWB.

The bureau also issued extremely heavy rain and strong wind advisories that will be in effect through Monday morning, warning that heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods and landslides.

The authorities evacuated nearly 3,000 residents from areas threatened by the typhoon, a number of media reported, citing Taiwan’s Ministry of Interior. - Bernama