Taiwan to retain 10-day quarantine rule for arriving travellers

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC) said Monday that a “3+4” plan to shorten the isolation time for contacts of people who test positive for Covid-19 will not include arriving travellers, whose quarantine period will remain at the current 10 days.

“The time is not yet right” to reduce the quarantine time for arrivals from other countries, CECC deputy head Chen Tsung-yen said, when asked about the issue in a legislative hearing Monday, according to Central news agency (CNA).

The question was raised after the Cabinet confirmed Sunday that it had approved a “3+4” plan to shorten the isolation period for contacts of Covid-19 cases, which would require only three days of actual isolation.

On the fourth day, the isolation period for such contacts would end, once they obtain a negative Covid-19 rapid test, but they would be prohibited from eating in restaurants or attending large-scale events for another four days, according to the plan.

The CECC is expected to expand on the details of the plan at its daily press briefing later on Monday, it reported.

On March 7, Taiwan shortened its quarantine requirement for arriving travelers from 14 days to 10. - Bernama