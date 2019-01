DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN: A popular journalist and comedian released from prison in Tajikistan following an international outcry last year has left the country and been sentenced to jail in absentia, his lawyer told AFP Monday.

Khayrullo Mirsaidov, 40, was given a 12-year jail term in July on charges including embezzlement and providing false testimony.

He denied the charges, which were widely understood as retribution for professional activities.

He was released from jail in August, following statements from Western embassies and international rights groups.

Mirsaidov’s 12-year sentence was commuted to two years of community service and a fine worth around US$9,000 and he left Tajikistan in October.

But his lawyer Bakhtiyor Nasrulloyev told AFP Mirsaidov had now been sentenced to eight months in jail in absentia by a court in the northern city of Khujand “for evading execution of punishment” by leaving the country without permission.

The court refused to comment on the new punishment when contacted by AFP.

Mirsaidov admitted violating the terms of his community service in a conversation with AFP via Skype from Georgia, noting that they were “impossible to fulfil” and that he has no plans to return.

Even after paying off the fine, Mirsaidov said he had to pay 20% of his monthly salary to the state for the two-year period along with a host of other restrictions.

“If I had simply gone out in the evening for a glass of beer they could have said that I had violated the terms of the punishment and put me back in jail,“ Mirsaidov said.

He told AFP that he is seeking treatment for health and psychological issues relating to the nine months he spent in jail, where “conditions were awful”.

Before his arrest, Mirsaidov headed a troupe of Tajik comedians who competed in televised contests.

The charges concerned funding he received from the Tajik government.

Mirsaidov is also an independent journalist who has written critically of authorities.

After his sentencing, the embassies of the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United States, and the EU Delegation in Tajikistan released a letter expressing their “common grave concern”.

The countries said the sentence might “compromise our joint struggle for good governance and thus cast a shadow on our cooperation”.

Tajikistan, the poorest of the republics that gained independence from the Soviet Union, placed 161 out of 180 countries in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index published by anti-graft watchdog Transparency International. — AFP