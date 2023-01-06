Taliban laud world bank’s ‘factual assessment’ of Afghanistan’s economic development

ISLAMABAD: The interim Afghan administration led by the Taliban on Thursday praised the World Bank’s report on Afghanistan’s economic landscape and called it a “factual assessment” of their country’s economic condition, reported Anadolu.

Lauding the “accurate portrayal of facts,“ Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy prime minister for economic affairs, however, said: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan firmly believes that positive engagement from the international community can significantly contribute to the nation’s further economic development.”

In the World Bank report, he said: “Vividly portrays the economic dynamics of the nation.”

On Tuesday, the World Bank in its report “Afghanistan Economic Monitor” said that inflation in the landlocked country was 18.3 per cent in July 2022 and since then, has been on a “downward trend.”

According to official statistics, the year-on-year headline inflation “eased further in March 2023 to 1.94 per cent (compared to 3.5 per cent in February 2023),“ said the report.

The report further said that government employees also received timely salaries while banks have been reported as the most prevalent mode for salary withdrawals.

During the Jan-April 2023 period, the total exports also reached US$0.6 billion, a rise of 4 per cent as compared to the same period in 2022.

Baradar said that local food production increased in the country and the banking system also improved.-Bernama