Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ tops North American box office for 2nd straight weekend

LOS ANGELES: American singer Taylor Swift’s concert film ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ topped the North American box office for the second weekend in a row with an estimated three-day cume of US$31 million, data from the measurement firm Comscore showed on Sunday.

The film, distributed by AMC Entertainment, has grossed US$129.8 million domestically through Sunday, making it the first concert film ever to cross the US$100-million mark in North America.

The Swift self-funded film documents the Eras Tour, the ongoing sixth headlining concert tour of the pop star.

Paramount Pictures’ western crime drama film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ opened in second place with US$23 million through Sunday. Based on the 2017 book of the same name and directed by Martin Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone among others.

Rounding out the Top 3, Universal and Blumhouse’s horror film ‘The Exorcist: Believer’, a direct sequel to 1973’s ‘The Exorcist’, generated US$5.6 million on its third weekend for a North American cume of US$54.2 million.-Bernama