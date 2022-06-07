Teacher, teen among hundreds in US hit by weekend gunfire

CHICAGO: A Philadelphia school teacher, an Arizona teenager and a Chicago police officer were among hundreds of people struck by gunfire over the weekend, part of a relentless wave of shootings that has forced the US to examine ways to curb gun violence.

More than 124 people were killed and 325 wounded in more than 300 shootings recorded in the US since Friday, according to GunViolenceArchive.org, a Washington D.C. non-profit that tracks shootings.

The rash of weekend violence came on the heels of a series of shocking mass shootings in Texas, New York and Oklahoma, that reignited a debate over tighter restrictions on gun ownership, which gun rights advocates fiercely oppose.

After the weekend shootings, the mayors of some big US cities voiced their frustration over the impact of the violence on their communities.

“I’m tired of standing in front of you talking about guns and bodies,” Chattanooga mayor Tim Kelly told reporters at a news conference on Sunday, hours after two people were killed and 14 wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in his city.

“The surge in gun violence that we’ve seen across the nation and here in Philadelphia makes me not just heartbroken, but angry,” mayor Jim Kenney said on Sunday, the day after three people were killed and 12 injured when gun shots were fired into a crowded bar in the city’s South Street district.

Kris Minners, a second grade resident adviser at Philadelphia’s Girard College, a private boarding school, was among the victims who lost their lives in the shooting, according to a Pennsylvania teachers union.

“We see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence,” Kenney added.

Yesterday, in response to the gun violence, New York governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 gun control bills into law.

Lawmakers in Washington DC are also looking at several gun control measures, but any new federal gun legislation faces steep hurdles from Republicans, particularly in the Senate.

“Change must happen now,” Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego said in a Tweet after a 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a strip mall on Saturday.

The weekend also saw police officers shot in Baltimore and Chicago.

On Sunday afternoon, on Chicago’s South Side, a policeman was wounded during a traffic stop, becoming the second officer injured by gunfire in the area in the last four days.

“How many officers and residents must be victims of gun violence before we act?” Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement after the shooting. — Reuters