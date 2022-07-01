Tear gas fired as Sudan anti-coup protests flare again

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Friday at hundreds of protesters who rallied for a second day in a row in the capital against last year's military coup, witnesses said.

Demonstrators massed again near the presidential palace in Khartoum a day after at least nine people were killed during mass rallies against the military takeover led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan last October.

“The people want to bring down Burhan,“ activists chanted while others, carrying photos of people killed in protest-related violence, yelled: “We call for retribution!”

The death toll from protest-related violence has reached 113 since the coup, with the latest fatality reported Friday after a protester died from wounds sustained at a June 24 protest, according to pro-democracy medics.

Sudan’s police meanwhile accused protesters of wounding 96 police and 129 military officers, “some critically”, on Thursday, as well as damaging vehicles and setting fires.

Thursday's crackdown defied calls by the international community urging Sudanese authorities to refrain from violence.

The “violence needs to end,“ demanded UN special representative Volker Perthes.

US senior diplomat Lucy Tamlyn said she was “deeply concerned” by the reported protester deaths and the “use of live fire by authorities and aggression against medical professionals”.

'Excessive force'

Last year's coup plunged Sudan into deepening turmoil which has seen rising consumer prices and life-threatening food shortages and sparked near-weekly protests as well as ethnic clashes.

The United Nations, African Union and regional bloc IGAD have tried to facilitate talks between the generals and civilians, but they have been boycotted by the main civilian factions.

On Friday, the three bodies jointly condemned the violence and “the use of excessive force by security forces and lack of accountability for such actions, despite repeated commitments by authorities”.

The protests Thursday came on the anniversary of a 1989 coup that toppled Sudan's last elected civilian government and ushered in three decades of iron-fisted rule by Islamist-backed General Omar al-Bashir.

It was also the anniversary of 2019 protests demanding that the generals who had ousted Bashir in a palace coup earlier that year cede power to civilians.

Those protests led to the formation of the civilian-military transitional government that was toppled in last year's coup. - AFP