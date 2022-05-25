Tedros re-appointed as WHO chief

GENEVA: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the incumbent director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), was reappointed to a second five-year term by the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) here on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Elected to the post at the 70th WHA in May 2017, Tedros was the sole candidate this year.

In his first remarks after his re-election, Tedros said he appreciated the WHO family for their hard work and thanked the WHO member states for their trust.

He said his priorities were health promotion, primary health care, emergency preparedness and response, and science, innovation and digital health.

Tedros will serve his second term from Aug 16, 2022, to Aug 15, 2027, according to his contract. - Bernama