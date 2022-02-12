Telegram blocks 64 channels after negotiations with German gov

BERLIN: At the request of the Interior Ministry and the criminal police, the Telegram messenger apps administration blocked 64 channels in Germany for anti-Semitism and incitement of hatred.

The meeting was held on Feb 10 without Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov, Sputnik quoted local daily newspapers, Süddeutsche Zeitung citing its sources in Justice Ministry on Friday.

The messenger is currently under two investigations in Germany and can be fined up to 55 million euro (US$62.7 million) for hate-mongering and harassment in social webs, added the media report.

On Feb 4, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said that the German authorities would look into the location of Telegram assets if the messenger is fined.

Though the Minister of the Interior, Building and Community Nancy Faeser described talks with Telegram as constructive, Buschmann threatened the messenger with millions of euros worth of fines for breaking national laws on social media.

On Jan 9, Buschmann promised to take a tough line on threats against police and health officials made online, including on Telegram, after strict COVID-19 rules prompted protests.

More than 13,000 rallied against restrictions across Germany on Jan 8. - Bernama