Tension in India’s Hyderabad city after anti-Islam remarks by politician

NEW DELHI: Tension prevailed in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad after a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a video insulting the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The BJP suspended its Telangana state assembly member T. Raja Singh after he was arrested by police on Tuesday for the offensive remarks.

However, Singh was freed within hours after he was produced in a court.

Muslims held protests in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, demanding the politician’s arrest.

Singh is a controversial politician who has made provocative comments about Muslims and Islam before.

The state is ruled by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), a regional political party.

In videos on social media on Wednesday, policemen in riot gear were seen beating protesters and barging into homes.

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) who represents Hyderabad in the Indian parliament, said there was a “deliberate attempt” by the BJP and its local legislator to create trouble.

He said the protests would continue until the BJP politician is sent to jail. - Bernama