WASHINGTON: US congressional negotiators have reached an agreement in principle to avoid a new government shutdown at the end of the week, senators announced Monday, cited by US media.

“We got an agreement on all of it,“ said key Republican negotiator Senator Richard Shelby, CNN reported.

No details of the agreement were immediately available, and it will still face White House approval.

The Democrats and President Donald Trump have been clashing for weeks over funding a wall on the US-Mexico border – a key campaign promise of the president. — AFP