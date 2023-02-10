Terrorists used stolen car of murdered civilian, says Ankara

ISTANBUL: The perpetrators of Sunday’s foiled terrorist attack in the Turkish capital Ankara used a car they stole from a civilian they murdered, said the country’s interior ministry.

The links of one of the dead attackers to the terrorist group PKK have been confirmed, the ministry said, adding that an investigation of the other terrorist continues.

The vehicle used in the attack was found to have been stolen from a Turkish citizen named Mikail Bozlagan, who worked as a veterinary health technician in Develi in the central Kayseri province.

He was murdered by the terrorists and his vehicle was stolen, according to Anadolu Agency citing the ministry’s statement.

Two police officers were slightly injured when one of the two terrorists on Sunday morning blew himself up in front of the security directorate general in the capital.

“Two terrorists, who arrived in a light commercial vehicle in front of the gate of the security directorate general, carried out a bomb attack. One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other was neutralised,” interior minister Ali Yerlikaya previously said on X. - Bernama