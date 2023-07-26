Tesla must alter plans for expanding German factory

BERLIN: Local German environmental regulators are ordering US electric car manufacturer Tesla to change its plans for the expansion of its battery factory in Grünheide near Berlin, reported German news agency (dpa).

The proposed new building for the production of battery cells is partly located in a water conservation area, the Brandenburg State Environmental Agency said in a statement regarding Tesla's application to expand the factory.

Environmentalists and conservationists have raised concerns because of the proposed plant's location.

The same issue also applies to the process wastewater recycling plant, the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The agency suggested there are “insurmountable obstacles” to issuing a partial permit.

Tesla is seeking to expand its electric vehicle plant in Grünheide. According to the company, the goal is to double production capacity there from 500,000 cars, which has not yet been reached, to one million cars a year. That would make it the largest auto plant in Germany.

The company's plans for the expansion of the plant call for 22,500 employees. The company has submitted a three-part application for environmental approval to the state of Brandenburg.

Currently, about 11,000 employees work in Grünheide, producing an estimated 250,000 vehicles a year. -Bernama