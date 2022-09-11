Tesla recalls more than 40,000 vehicles over power steering issue

WASHINGTON: Tesla issued a recall in the United States to just over 40,000 vehicles for a possible problem in the electric power steering system, an issue that was being fixed remotely.

The US road safety agency, the NHTSA, reported a possible defect in this system in a filing dated November 1 and published on Tuesday.

“Reduced or lost power steering assist does not affect steering control, but could require greater steering effort from the driver, particularly at low speeds,“ the agency said.

The affected vehicles - Model S and Model X manufactured between 2017 and 2021 - can be remotely fixed at no charge.

According to Tesla, 97 percent of the concerned vehicles had an update as of November 1.

Tesla already made several recalls in the United States this year to remotely modify potentially problematic features.

At the end of September, the company recalled more than one million vehicles because of a risk of injury in operating the car windows. - AFP