Tesla reports increase in production and deliveries in Q4

WASHINGTON: Electric car manufacturer Tesla on Monday reported an increase in production and deliveries for the fourth quarter, despite concerns that economic turmoil would cause a drop in demand for electric vehicles reported dpa.

The luxury electric car maker delivered 405,278 vehicles in the last three months of the year, up 4 per cent from last year.

Tesla delivered 388,131 Model 3 compact sedans and Model Y sports utility vehicles (SUVs), which was up 4 per cent. The company also delivered 17,147 Model S/X in the fourth quarter, up 9 per cent.

The carmaker made a total of 439,701 cars in the fourth quarter.

In 2022, vehicle deliveries grew 40 per cent year-over-year to 1.31 million, while production grew 47 per cent from a year ago to 1.37 million. - Bernama