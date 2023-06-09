Tesla Shanghai factory achieves milestone with 2m cars produced

SHANGHAI: The 2 millionth vehicle produced by Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai rolled off the assembly line on Wednesday, reaching a new milestone, the company said, reported Xinhua.

In January 2019, Tesla’s Shanghai plant, the carmaker’s first gigafactory outside the United States, began construction, and turned out the first vehicle in December of that year.

The Shanghai factory produced its first 1 million cars in over 30 months, while achieving its second 1 million vehicles in less than 13 months, according to the company.

“The increase in Tesla’s production speed is inseparable from the superior business environment in Shanghai, especially the Lin-gang special area of the Shanghai pilot free trade zone,“ said Song Gang, senior director of manufacturing at Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai.

In the first eight months of this year, Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai delivered more than 600,000 vehicles, exceeding the total number achieved in 2021. It has become a global export hub for Tesla, whose cars now sell well in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. -Bernama