BANGKOK: An election observation group said the vote-counting process in Thailand’s first election since the 2014 military coup was deeply flawed.

In its interim report on Thailand’s 2019 General Election, Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) said the integrity of the counting process in most of the polling stations raised concerns over the transparency of the vote tabulation and consolidation operations as there were no observers, party agents or media present.

“The subsequent tabulation and consolidation of ballots were deeply flawed, which led to an announcement of some preliminary results that were wildly inaccurate on election night. The blunders did further damage to the perceived integrity of the general election.

“The election management bodies have to ensure that the election results are not only accurate but also the result of a trustworthy process that is accepted by the public.

“Therefore, the Election Commission (EC) should release comprehensive election results as soon as possible in order to foster trust in the general public’s eye,“ it said.

The EC only released 93% of the overall votes counted on Sunday night and announced the unofficial results for 350 directly-elected “constituency seats” in the House of Representatives on Monday.

Pheu Thai, the party linked to ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is leading with 137 seats followed by pro-junta Palang Pracharat Party, with 97 seats.

However, the official results, including 150 party-list seats will only be available by May 9.

The EC is expected to release the total votes for each constituency on Friday to determine the party-list seats for each party.

ANFREL said the voting processes on Sunday were “peaceful, orderly, and generally well-managed”.

It said the debacle that was the preliminary announcement of results on Sunday evening (March 24) strengthened suspicions of the public about the credibility of the election outcome, warranting urgent mitigation measures from the EC.

In the report, ANFREL said the election campaign was heavily tilted to benefit the incumbent military junta and the candidates that it supported.

“Several voters and stakeholders interviewed opined that the campaign process was ‘unfair’. Often than not, pro-junta parties were accused of receiving more leverage and leniency from the government and electoral authorities,“ it said.

Meanwhile, ANFREL secretary-general, Rohana Nishanta Hettiarachchie said the Thai General Election did not meet all the standards of a free and fair election as it was on an ‘undemocratic platform’.

“Nobody knows what is the reason for the delay in announcing the election results (on Sunday night). The delay was within the legal framework, but it would help to build trust to release all the information in a timely and transparent manner,“ he said.

ANFREL’s International Election Observation Mission (IEOM) to the 2019 Thai General Election comprised 34 international election observers, including two electoral analysts deployed for 45 days, the first team of eight observers present for 14 days, and the second team of 24 observers deployed for 10 days.

The interim report contains an assessment of the pre-election activities, as well as election day operations, from the opening of the polls to the counting, consolidation and publication of results.

ANFREL will issue a comprehensive Mission Report a month after the publication of the final election results. — Bernama