Thai GE: More than 4,700 candidates eyeing for 400 seats

BANGKOK: A total of 4,781 constituency candidates from 70 political parties have registered to contest in 400 constituencies nationwide in the upcoming May 14 General Election.

In a statement, Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) secretary-general Sawang Boonmee said a total 67 parties submitted 1,898 names for 100 party-list candidates which will be decided through proportional representation.

“A total of 43 political parties submitted 67 names as prime ministerial candidates in the upcoming election,” he said in a statement.

He said Bangkok had the highest number of constituency candidates- 498 candidates eyeing for 33 constituencies.

The registration for all constituencies and party-list candidates ended on Friday.

The EC had set May 14 as polling day while advance polling on May 7. - Bernama