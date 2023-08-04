  1. World

Thai GE: More than 4,700 candidates eyeing for 400 seats

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, United Thai Nation Party (Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party) leader and party’s prime ministerial candidate, reacts during an upcoming general election campaign in Bangkok, Thailand, April 7, 2023. REUTERSpixPirapan Salirathavibhaga, United Thai Nation Party (Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party) leader and party’s prime ministerial candidate, reacts during an upcoming general election campaign in Bangkok, Thailand, April 7, 2023. REUTERSpix

BANGKOK: A total of 4,781 constituency candidates from 70 political parties have registered to contest in 400 constituencies nationwide in the upcoming May 14 General Election.

In a statement, Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) secretary-general Sawang Boonmee said a total 67 parties submitted 1,898 names for 100 party-list candidates which will be decided through proportional representation.

“A total of 43 political parties submitted 67 names as prime ministerial candidates in the upcoming election,” he said in a statement.

He said Bangkok had the highest number of constituency candidates- 498 candidates eyeing for 33 constituencies.

The registration for all constituencies and party-list candidates ended on Friday.

The EC had set May 14 as polling day while advance polling on May 7. - Bernama