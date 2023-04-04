Thai General Election: 3,990 hopefuls register candidacy on first day

BANGKOK: In the first day of registration on Monday, a total of 3,990 candidates from 60 political parties registered to contest in 400 constituencies nationwide in the upcoming May 14 General Election.

The registration exercise continues until Friday, with party-list candidates begining Tuesday.

In providing the breakdown, Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) said the largest party in the outgoing governing coalition - Palang Pracharat Party; Thailand’s oldest political party, Democrat Party; and opposition parties Pheu Thai Party and Move Forward Party fielded the most number of candidates – 392 in total.

The United Thai Nation Party under which Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha is seeking re-election will be contesting in 386 seats while Bhumjaithai Party (378), Seri Ruam Thai (377) and Thai Sang Thai (325).

The EC said there were 35 parties fielding less than 10 candidates each while seven parties fielded only one candidate each in the coming election.

Meanwhile, for the registration of party-list candidates that began today, a total of 49 political parties submitted their party-list candidate names to the EC.

Following today’s draw, all political parties get their number which will be printed on the party-list ballot. For upcoming general election, there will be a total of 400 direct elected members of parliament and another 100 party-list candidates decided through proportional representation. The EC had set May 14 as polling day while advance polling on May 7. - Bernama