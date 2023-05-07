Thai island Koh Samui facing water shortage due to less rain, tourism

BANGKOK: The popular tourist island of Koh Samui in Thailand is struggling with water shortage due to an ongoing drought coupled with a post-pandemic tourism boom, according to media reports.

The authorities announced measures in June to ration the local water supply, beginning on July 1, reported German news agency (dpa).

Water would be supplied in various regions of the island on an alternating daily basis, according to data distributed by the local government.

In chat groups, some residents complained that their taps had been running dry for days.

Local authorities warned that supplies will only last until the end of July at most - about 30 days.

Numerous reservoirs and waterfalls are at an extremely low level, the news website The Thaiger reported.

Ratchaporn Poonsawat, chairman of the Koh Samui Tourism Association, said that hotel operators and other tourism workers may soon be forced to buy fresh water from private suppliers. This would lead to an increase in operating costs, which would ultimately affect guests’ holiday costs, he said. -Bernama