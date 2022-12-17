Thai King and Queen tested positive for Covid-19

BANGKOK: Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, said Royal Household Bureau.

In a statement, Royal Household Bureau said King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida took routine Covid-19 tests late Friday night and the results had returned positive.

“Overall, their symptoms were not severe. The doctors have provided medication.

“The medical team advised the King and Queen to take a break from royal duties,” it said.

On Friday, King Vajiralongkorna and Queen Suthida were seen visiting Princess Bajrakitiyabha at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on Friday.

The royal couple clad in sports attire waved at well-wishers who offered their prayers for the princess’s speedy recovery.

The 44-year-old Princess Bajrakitiyabha was hospitalised after she lost consciousness due to a heart condition on Wednesday. - Bernama