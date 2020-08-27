Thai man commits suicide while undergoing quarantine

BANGKOK: A Thai man undergoing compulsory quarantine after returning from Israel was found dead, believed to have committed suicide by jumping from his Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel room in Chon Buri.

Defense spokesman Maj Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich said the 39-year-old man from northeastern province of Buriram had returned on Tuesday before checking in the ASQ hotel on the same day.

“The man died from injuries after jumping out from his room at about 4pm (local time) on Wednesday,” he said in a statement.

Initial investigation found the man had walked in and out of his room several times after checking in.

Meanwhile, Thailand recorded one new Covid-19 case involving a 35-year-old Indian at an alternative state quarantine centre in Bangkok, and zero fatalities over the last 24 hours.

In a statement, Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the man arrived in Thailand on August 8 and was tested positive in the second test.

There were 22 passengers from the same flight who were also tested positive for Covid-19, it said.

“Since April 3, 87,200 people – both Thais and foreigners - have entered the kingdom and underwent or still undergoing compulsory quarantine. A total of 467 were tested positive for Covid-19,” it said.

To date, Thailand has recorded 3,404 Covid-19 cases with 58 fatalities. — Bernama