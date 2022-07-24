Thai monkeypox fugitive caught in Cambodia

BANGKOK: Thailand’s first monkeypox patient who had gone missing in the resort island of Phuket was found in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

Cambodia’s Health Ministry said the 27-year-old Nigerian man had been taken to hospital for treatment, reported Khmer Times.

The police found the man at a guest house in Phnom Penh. He has been sent to Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital for treatment Saturday evening.

Cambodia’s Health Ministry urged all people who had come in direct contact with the Nigerian man to isolate themselves and seek health checks.

The man, who had overstayed in Thailand, was diagnosed with monkeypox in the resort city of Phuket on July 18.

He went on the run after being informed of the initial positive test result on July 18. He left his apartment and turned off his phone.

Authorities had launched a manhunt for the man and his phone signal was detected in a northeastern province bordering Cambodia on Saturday.

On Saturday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency, — Bernama