Thai national among those killed in Cambodia casino fire

BANGKOK: At least one Thai national was among those killed in a fire engulfed a casino complex in Poipet, Cambodia on Wednesday.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said at least another 34 Thai were among those injured after a fire broke out at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet, a city that borders Thailand, at about 11.30 pm (local time) on Wednesday.

He said the victim died after falling from a height.

“Many of those injured suffered burns, smoke inhalation and fracture. They were being treated in hospitals in Sa Kaeo province in Thailand,” he said in a statement.

Anutin added that Thai authorities were ready to send forensic medical team to assist in identification of victims.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha has ordered relevant authorities to coordinate and provide necessary assistance to all affected Thais.

Poipet on the Cambodia-Thai border is known for its casinos where many Thais work in the gambling industry in the city.

It is popular among visitors including Thais who travel to the neighbouring country to gamble.

The blaze killed at least 10 and injured dozens.

A footage posted on the Facebook page of the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department showed some people jumping down to escape the fire as some others were trapped on higher floors, Xinhua reported.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. - Bernama