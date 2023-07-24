Thai Ombudsman petitions Constitutional Court to postpone vote for new PM

BANGKOK: Thailand's Office of the Ombudsman has petitioned the Constitutional Court to postpone Thursday’s vote for a new prime minister until it rules on the the legality of the parliament vote to deny the renomination of Move Forward Party (MFP) leader, Pita Limjaroenrat.

Ombudsman Secretary-General Keirov Kritteranon said the office received 17 petitions submitted by members of parliament and the public against the parliament resolution last Thursday.

He said the three ombudsmen unanimously agreed that the 17 petitions met all the criteria for them to be passed on to the Constitutional Court.

“The office requests the court to delay the vote this Thursday until it rules on the petition,” he said.

The Office of the Ombudsman is an independent government agency that investigates complaints from citizens about government agencies.

Keirov said the lawmakers' vote to block Pita from being renominated violated the rights and liberties of the petitioners.

“The Constitutional Court has the power to keep the Parliament in check to ensure it does not violated the people’s right,” he said.

Last Thursday, the Parliament rejected Pita’s renomination as the prime ministerial candidate, following his first bid on July 13 where he failed to muster enough support to be elected as the new prime minister. -Bernama