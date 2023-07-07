Thai PM frontrunner Pita invites Taylor Swift to Thailand

BANGKOK: Thailand’s prime ministerial candidate frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat has invited American pop star Taylor Swift to add Thailand as one of her stops in Asia for her sellout ‘The Eras Tour’.

Pita took to his Twitter account, @Pita_MFP, and wrote “Hey Taylor! Big fan of yours. Btw (by the way), Thailand is back on track to be fully democratic after you had to cancel last time due to the coup. The Thai people have spoken via the election and we all look forward to welcoming you to this beautiful nation of ours!”

“Do come and I’ll be singing Lavender Haze with you,” he wrote and signed using his nickname Tim.

Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ has thrilled her fans but it is currently scheduled to only stop in Singapore and Japan as part of the Asia leg. The singer-songwriter’s tour involves 131 concerts across five continents, starting with Glendale, Arizona in the United States in March and expected to conclude in London, England in August 2024.

Asian Swifties are clearly huge supporters of the American star and the search for the tour tickets has become highly competitive.

Media reports indicate that over 22 million individuals have registered for the Singapore tour. The songwriter and singer will perform on six dates at the Singapore National Stadium in March 2024 from the 2nd to the 4th and the 7th to the 9th

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took to Twitter to try to convince Swift to add stops in Canada.

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada that would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” he replied to an earlier tweet by Swift announcing the new tour dates, via his Twitter account @JustinTrudeau.-Bernama