BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha and five of his cabinet ministers survived a vote of no-confidence in Parliament today. Prayuth, who is also the Defence Minister, comfortably survived a vote of no-confidence thanks to the backing of the governing coalition. He received 264 votes in favour and 208 against him.

It is the third no-confidence debate against Prayuth’s government. Prayuth came into power through a military coup in 2014 and later appointed as the prime minister after the 2019 election.

The cabinet ministers involved are Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin and Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwat Thanakamanusorn also sail through vote’s of no confidence.

The opposition needed 242 of the 482 votes to oust the prime minister.

Thai opposition parties on Monday began a four-day censure debate against the prime minister and the five cabinet ministers over accusation of government’s poor handling of the Covid-19 outbreak as well as slow vaccine roll-out.

The opposition also criticised Prayuth for the mismanaged of the country’s economy.

Over the last 24 hours, Thailand reported 15,942 new Covid-19 cases and 257 fatalities, bringing the total infections in the kingdom to 1,265,082 and 12,631 deaths to date.

Thailand also slashed its 2021 economic growth forecast to 0.7-1.2 per cent from 1.5-2.5 per cent in the previous projection in May.

Meanwhile, the anti-government protesters groups and movements planned more rally calling for Prayuth to step down.

Defying ban on public gathering and Covid-19 restrictions, anti-government protesters returned to streets since late June repeating their demand for Prayuth to step down.

Recently protests turned violent where anti-government protesters clashed with police and the security forces who fired tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the crowd. - Bernama