Thai PM Prayuth issues decree to dissolve Parliament

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha (pix) said he has issued a decree to dissolve the parliament, paving the way for a general election which is expected to be held in May.

He said the decree has been submitted for royal endorsement.

“We have to wait until it is published in the Royal Gazette,” he told reporters in Chiang Mai today.

The decree will take effect once published in the Royal Gazette. Local media reported the order may be published on March 20.

The House of Representatives will only complete its full four-year term on March 23.

Under the constitution, a general election will be held at least 45 days after the dissolution of parliament and not more than 60 days after the dissolution.

However, a general election must be held within 45 days of the end of the House’s term on March 23.

Election Commission will announce the election date after the dissolution.

It has been speculated that the election will take place either on May 7 or May 14 which is a Sunday.

Thailand had its last general election on March 24, 2019.

Prayuth is seeking another term in the upcoming general election though his eight-year term limit as prime minister ends in 2025.

Prayuth, 68, former army general who first came to power in a military coup in 2014, will run under new party- United Thai Nation Party. - Bernama