Thai PM Prayuth says parliament to dissolve in March, polls on May 7

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha said he would dissolve the country’s parliament next month and the election will likely be held on May 7.

This will give sufficient time for candidates to make the necessary preparation.

“I said March so it will be March, so it fits with May 7 (referring to the potential date set by the Election Commission (EC),” said Prayuth to reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday when asked when he would dissolve the parliament.

The House of Representatives will only complete its full four-year term on March 23.

Under the constitution, in case the House is dissolved before the full term ends on March 23 the EC will hold a general election at least 45 days after the dissolution and not more than 60 days after the dissolution.

However, a general election must be held within 45 days of the end of the House’s term on March 23.

At present, politicians and candidates in the upcoming election have started their campaign.

Candidates can kick-off their campaign starting last Sept 24, 180 days before the government’s term ends, according to the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Prayuth is seeking another term in the upcoming general election though his eight-year term limit as prime minister ends in 2025.

Opinion polls showed the daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra - Paetongtarn is the top choice for the job. - Bernama