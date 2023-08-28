Thai PM Srettha finalises cabinet lineup

BANGKOK: Thailand’s new government is starting to take shape with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin finalising his cabinet lineup.

The list of ministers and their portfolio will be submitted to the cabinet secretariat for vetting.

“It will be submitted for royal endorsement,” he said.

Local media reported that the former real estate tycoon is expected to take on the additional role of finance minister in his cabinet.

Pheu Thai Party, which is leading the 11-party coalition, is likely to keep key ministries such as transport, commerce, public health, and foreign affairs.

Bhumjaithai Party is expected to keep the ministries of interior, education, labour and higher education, science research and innovation.

Meanwhile, the pro-military Palang Pracharath Party, which is leading the outgoing government, will retain the ministries of natural resources and environment, agriculture and cooperatives. The United Thai Nation Party (UTN), which backed former Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, will keep the ministries of energy and industry.

Srettha said the new government will announce its policies in parliament before mid-September after the cabinet ministers received royal endorsement.

When asked whether he will attend the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) scheduled end of September, Srettha said as the new prime minister he will visit his counterparts in ASEAN first.

“The UNGA is an opportunity to meet with world leaders,” he said.

The 61-year-old Srettha was elected and endorsed as Thailand’s 30th prime minister last week. -Bernama