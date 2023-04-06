Thai police foil drug smuggling attempt in Tak Bai

NARATHIWAT: Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 250 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine in Tak Bai, Narathiwat.

Narathiwat Police Chief, Maj Gen Anuruth Imarb, said in the incident at about 12 noon (local time) on June 1, the police stopped a suspicious-looking lorry at a roadblock in Tak Bai.

During the inspection, the police found 10 sacks of methamphetamine hidden in the truck.

“Drugs worth more than 100 million baht are believed to be meant for smuggling into Malaysia,“ he said at a press conference.

He added that the lorry driver, 29, who is a 'runner' of the drug syndicate, was also arrested to help with the investigation.

“The truck driver admitted to taking a wage of 200,000 baht to deliver drug stocks to the syndicate in Tak Bai,“ he said, -Bernama