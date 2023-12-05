Thai political parties hold major rallies to woo supporters ahead of Sunday’s election

BANGKOK: With less than 24 hours remaining, Thailand’s political parties made a final push to woo voters ahead of Sunday’s poll by holding major rallies on Friday.

The campaigning period will end at 6 pm (local time) on Saturday.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha who is United Thai Nation Party prime ministerial candidate and party’s candidates met thousands of supporters at a rally in Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

The rally themed “Don’t let Lung Tu fight alone. Come out to protect the country. Let’s unite with United Thai Nation Party.”

“Lung Tu” is Prayuth’s nickname which mean “Uncle Tu”.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Party, which is leading in the opinion polls and is aiming for a landslide victory in the upcoming election on Sunday organised a gathering of more than 10,000 supporters in Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province.

Pheu Thai’s Prime Ministerial candidates’ - Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, daughter of self-exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was also present though she is still under maternity confinement after delivering a baby boy on May 1.

The rally theme “Vote for a Pheu Thai landslide, Thailand changes now”. Also present Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin.

Meanwhile, Move Forward Party’s Prime Minister candidate Pita Limjaroenrat and party candidates met voters and supporters at a rally themed “Move Forward Party – Sweeping the Country” at Thai-Japanese Stadium in Din Daeng.

Pita also emerged as the favourite prime ministerial candidate in recent opinion polls.

Meanwhile, alcohol sales are banned from 6 pm on the day before the election until 6 pm on polling day.

Under Section 147 of the Election Act, it is illegal to sell alcoholic drinks during election day. Violations of the law can result in six-month jail terms and a 10,000 baht fine. - Bernama