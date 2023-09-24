Thai Prime Minister forecasts US$5 billion investment from US tech giants

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, fresh from his participation in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, revealed that Thailand is poised to secure investments of at least US$5 billion from prominent US technology corporations.

Thavisin, in discussions with top-level executives from Tesla, Google, Microsoft, Citibank, JP Morgan, and Estee Lauder, affirmed their keen interest in investing in Thailand. He disclosed that Tesla is currently exploring the possibility of establishing an Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility, while Microsoft and Google are considering the potential for data centre projects.

“The initial investment is anticipated to reach US$5 billion,“ Thavisin stated. However, he did not specify whether this financial commitment would be a combined effort or individual contributions from each company.

Furthermore, Thavisin expressed his aspiration for a Thai company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) within the current year. To mark this ambition, he visited the NYSE on Friday and ceremoniously rang the opening bell to inaugurate a trading session.

Looking ahead to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit scheduled for November in San Francisco, California, Thavisin announced plans to engage with representatives from medium-sized foreign enterprises to promote investment in Thailand.

“The Thai delegation will travel two days in advance to meet with the representatives of these companies,” he said.-Bernama