NARATHIWAT (Thailand): A Thai army ranger was seriously injured in a bomb explosion in Cho Airong district, here, today.

A police spokesman said in the incident at 9am (local time), the 37-year-old ranger was patrolling the district with five other rangers when the homemade bomb exploded by the roadside in Ban Sala, Chuab subdistrict.

“The 5kg bomb was buried by the roadside and then detonated by using a walkie-talkie,“ he told reporters.

The injured victim was sent to Cho Airong Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the authorities have found provocative banners written with the words, “110 tahun tergadainya bangsa Pattani” (110 years of loss for people of Pattani) hung along roadsides and bridges in Yingo and Resak, Narathiwat Province.

Similar banners are also seen in Yala Province.

Thailand’s sovereignty over Pattani reached 110 years yesterday (March 10). On that date in 1909, Great Britain and Thailand (Siam) signed the Anglo-Siamese Treaty of 1909 or Bangkok Treaty of 1909 to divide the areas of rule between the two countries.

With the signing of the agreement, Thailand gave up Kedah, Perlis, Kelantan and Terengganu and their nearby islands to the British in exchange for the provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Songkhla and Satun which became part of the Thai kingdom.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s security authorities confirmed that the same group was behind the series of bomb explosions in the provinces of Satun and Phatthalung last Saturday and Sunday.

Army 4th Division spokesman, Col. Pramoth Prom-in said the group had carefully planned the attack before acting.

“The security authorities are still looking for evidence to determine whether the group is the one active in the three turbulent provinces in southern Thailand.

“We also do not dismiss the political factor and the anti-drug and anti-human trafficking enforcement as the cause of the series of explosions in Phatthalung and Satun,“ he said.

At least 10 explosions were reported in the provinces of Phatthalung and Satun between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

There was no death reported, but the explosions caused damage to buildings and vehicles. — Bernama