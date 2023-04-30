Thai woman suspected of cyanide poisonings faces 10 murder charges

BANGKOK: A Thai woman accused of committing a series of cyanide poisoning murders is facing at least 10 charges of premeditated murder.

Deputy commander of the Crime Suppression Division, Pol Col Anek Taosupap said the police have widened their investigation of the 36-year-old woman.

He said investigations also found the victims had alleged financial links to the suspect via money lending schemes as well as car and land mortgages.

“Many of the deceased transferred money (amounting) five to six digits to the suspect before their deaths,” he said.

The woman known as Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is accused of poisoning the victims using cyanide, which has been taking place since 2020.

To date, Thai police have identified 10 victims including a woman who died in Nakhon Pathom in December 2020, two policewomen and two teachers who died in Nakhon Pathom in 2021 and 2022. One woman from Kanchanaburi managed to survive a poisoning attempt.

Earlier, the mother and elder sister of one of the victims, the late Siriporn Khanwong from Kanchanaburi, filed a complaint which led to the arrest of Sararat on April 25.

On April 14, Siriporn accompanied the suspect for merit-making, an important Buddhist practice, but later collapsed and died on the bank of the Mae Klong river in Ban Pong in Ratchaburi.

Initial investigations found that the suspect is believed to have mixed cyanide in Siriporn’s food, which caused her death. Besides, when the deceased woman was found, her cellphone, cash, and bags were missing.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said cyanide is a rapidly acting, potentially deadly chemical that interferes with the body’s ability to use oxygen and causes a cardiac arrest.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning following exposure to small doses include chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, and vomiting. On the other hand, exposure to large amounts of cyanide may lead to severe consequences such as death, coma, lung damage, and seizures. - Bernama