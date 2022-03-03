Thailand braces for peak Covid-19 cases in mid-April

BANGKOK: Thailand needs to brace itself in the coming weeks as experts predict the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to peak in mid-April.

Director of Risk Communication and Health Behaviour Development Bureau of the Disease Control Department, Dr Sumanee Watcharasin said the number of COVID-19 cases in the kingdom was expected to continue to surge as Omicron variants spread.

“The COVID-19 daily cases are expected to peak in mid-April and gradually drop in May,” she said at the COVID-19 daily briefing here today.

She added that daily infections could hit 100,000 in mid-April depending on COVID-19 restrictions adopted as well as the public’s adherence to the various virus preventive measures.

Over the last 24 hours, Thailand recorded 23,618 new COVID-19 cases via RT-PCR tests and 49 deaths bringing the total infections in the kingdom to 2,958,162 cases and 23,070 fatalities.

Over the same period, she said a total of 42,138 people tested positive for COVID-19 via antigen test kits. However, the figures were not included in the daily tally.

Meanwhile, Sumanee said 67 per cent of the new fatalities were either unvaccinated or inadequately vaccinated while 27 per cent had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine more than three months ago. - Bernama