Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries, visa exemptions for 3 to limit virus spread

11 Mar 2020 / 15:54 H.
    A general view of the almost empty departure hall of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on March 11, 2020, as visitor numbers have plummeted in the region over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. - AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand on Wednesday cancelled the grant of visa on arrival for 18 countries and visa exemption for three others to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the country’s interior minister said.

Previously, nationals of 18 countries or territories could use their passports or travel documents to apply for Visa on Arrival (VoA) at Thai immigration checkpoints.

The 18 places include Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu.

Visa exemption will be cancelled for South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong, the minister said. - Reuters

