Thailand: Death toll from deadly pub fire rises to 19

BANGKOK: The death toll from a pub fire in Thailand has risen to 19 – after a 23-year-old woman died today as a result of severe burns.

Deputy Commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 2, Pol Maj. Gen. Chaipotchana Suwannarak said the woman died at 2.50am local time (3.50am Malaysia time) at Chonburi Hospital.

“As of today, there are 27 people still receiving treatment at hospitals, including 13 who are on ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU),” said Chaipotchana.

In the incident at 1am on Aug 5, a fire broke out at the crowded Mountain B pub in Chonburi province, southeast of Bangkok.

Witnesses said the fire began during a live music performance, causing panicked party-goers to flee through the front door as the fire spread fast.

Thai police have arrested the 27-year-old owner of the pub on Aug 6.

He was charged for negligence in causing death and operating a pub without a licence. - Bernama